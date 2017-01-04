Home » News » South African students demand change in college curriculum

South African university students have been protesting against higher school fees and the euro-centrism of their education for the past year.
They are asking for more black professors and a curriculum that references African authors.
The student demands have not been met yet, but the government is looking at a new national management structure for universities.

Al Jazeera’s Tania Page reports from Johannesburg.

