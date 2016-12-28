Home » News » Shares plummet after Toshiba flags massive nuclear loss

Shares plummet after Toshiba flags massive nuclear loss

News Desk December 28, 2016 News Leave a comment 1 Views

Toshiba shares dive 20 percent a day after the company flagged a major loss on a U.S. nuclear business acquisition, rekindling concerns about its accounting practices. Samantha Vadas reports.

