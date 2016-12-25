Home » News » ‘Saving lives was her mission’: Humanitarian activist Dr. Liza listed on fatal flight

News Desk December 25, 2016 News Leave a comment 2 Views

Renowned Russian humanitarian and charity activist Elizaveta Glinka, widely known as Dr. Liza, is feared dead after boarding the plane bound for Syria that crashed Sunday morning off the Sochi coast.

