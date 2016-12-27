Home » News » ‘Russian spy’ & other labels used in Western media coverage of ‘uncomfortable’ news

‘Russian spy’ & other labels used in Western media coverage of ‘uncomfortable’ news

News Desk December 27, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Julian Assange recently gave an interview to an Italian news outlet from inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London. And while there were no big revelations, some have used the opportunity to brand Assange again as a Moscow stooge.
RT’s Miguel Santiagop has more

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

