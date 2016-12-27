‘Russian spy’ & other labels used in Western media coverage of ‘uncomfortable’ news

Julian Assange recently gave an interview to an Italian news outlet from inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London. And while there were no big revelations, some have used the opportunity to brand Assange again as a Moscow stooge.

RT’s Miguel Santiagop has more

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.