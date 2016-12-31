Home » News » Russian officials admit sports doping – NYT

Russian officials admit sports doping – NYT

December 31, 2016

Russian officials admit to mass doping in the country’s sports system but dismiss suggestions that the “institutional conspiracy” was state-sponsored, says the New York Times. Helena Williams reports.

