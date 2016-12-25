Home » News » Russian military plane with 91 on board disappears en route to Syria

Russian military plane with 91 on board disappears en route to Syria

News Desk December 25, 2016 News Leave a comment 3 Views

A Tupolev-154 plane with 83 passengers and eight crew on board is missing after take-off from Sochi, Russia’s ministry of defense confirmed. A search operation is underway.

