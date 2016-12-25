Russian military jet crashes, 92 feared dead

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe

A Russian military jet crashes en route to Syria carrying dozens of the Red Army Choir. The defence ministry says there are no survivors. Craig McCulloch reports.

