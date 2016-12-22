Russian ‘drone tanks’ take part in military drills in Moscow region

Two Russian unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) equipped with large caliber machine gun and anti-tank grenade launchers took part in military drills outside of Moscow, practicing reconnaissance and fire support to a mechanized infantry unit.

