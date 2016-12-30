Home » News » Russia vows ‘reprisals’ over US sanctions

Russia vows ‘reprisals’ over US sanctions

Russia is threatening to retaliate after US President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats.

He’s also ordered the closure of two Russian compounds in the US, said to be used for intelligence-gathering.

The US says Russia interfered with last month’s presidential election.

The Kremlin is warning that diplomatic relations could be destroyed.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports.

