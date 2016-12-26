Russia mourns 92 killed in plane crash

Russia holds a national day of mourning on Monday (December 26), a day after a Syria-bound military plane crashed into the Black Sea killing all 92 people on board, and expanded a search operation to try to recover passengers’ bodies and the jet’s black box. Mia Womersley reports.

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe

More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Reuters

https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters

https://twitter.com/Reuters