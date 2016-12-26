Home » News » Russia grieves victims of plane crash on National Day of Mourning

Russia grieves victims of plane crash on National Day of Mourning

News Desk December 26, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Flags are at half-mast on National Day of Mourning. Moscow and Sochi residents bring flowers to honour 92 people who died in a military plane crash. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

