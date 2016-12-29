Home » News » Ricky Hatton: ‘I tried to kill myself several times’ – BBC News

Ricky Hatton, the former World Champion boxer, has battled depression throughout his career. As part of her guest editorship of the Today programme, Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams wanted to find out what kind of support is offered to professional boxers and if that’s different to what’s available to amateurs like her.
Now retired, Hatton still has to contend with the effects of depression. If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this video you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

