Refugees in Greece working together for a new ‘home’

About one in 10 of the 60,000 refugees in Greece do not live in government camps or NGO shelters.

Refugees from Syria, Palestine, Afghanistan and Iraq are creating their own community centre in Athens.

John Psaropoulos reports from Greece’s capital

These refugee children are retracing their steps back to the culture they left.

Their dance lessons are organised BY Jafra, THE first relief organisation in Greece formed exclusively by refugees.

It started in army-run camps IN northern Greece AND has taken root in urban communities created by refugees.

It’s a sign of changing needs here now that they have enough food and clothing and their children are enrolled in school, refugees are striving for a fuller life, and self-empowerment.

Most people believe that the refugees are very weak, they came from war, by smuggler to the sea, so they feel they lost everything, they are tired, they just want to sit. 12:40:30 We believe that the refugees have a lot of experience, they can organise by themselves, so we said let’s prove, let’s change this image of the refugees…

MOST JAFRA members are women, WHO’VE organised a knitting room. Clothing made here is sold for a small income. Jafra’s builders renovate HOUSING and fix plumbing.

It’s as much about improving quality of life as providing employment and self-esteem things not easily done in GOVERNMENT-RUN camps.

About one in ten of the 60,000 refugees in Greece don’t live in government camps or NGO shelters, but squats like this disused school in central Athens, operating under the protection of the anarchist movement. And it is here, far from NGO structures, that Jafra has begun to thrive.

Ultimately, though, independent relief groups need money. That’s something Khora, set up by European volunteers, has secured from private donors.

Like Jafra, it formed on the fringes of Greek territory where its members saw the shortcomings of much larger aid organisations such as the United Nations and Red Cross.

The response is very inefficient, very slow. Processes are very bureaucratic, and that’s just frustrating to see when you see at the same time that there are so many people there that need action right now and not in two years.

The refugee-run squats and Jafra provide an added bonus Syrians, Palestinians, Afghans and Iraqis make a point of working together here putting aside differences as a first step towards their European integration.

John Psaropoulos, Al Jazeera Athens

