Rebel Education – Democratic Schooling – United Kingdom

Allowing students at a London inner-city school a say in their learning path by giving them choices of curriculum and teachers is improving results.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/