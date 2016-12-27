Rage against the machines: Is automation destroying the labour market? (part 1)

Subscribe to France 24 now :

A fear of immigrants seems to have been at the heart of both the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s election: Many have blamed immigrants of stealing jobs and undercutting wages. But are foreigners really to blame for the problems in the West and the decrease of manufacturing- and other blue-collar jobs? What about the robots who are increasingly replacing us? Is there even a future in waiting on tables or working behind a cash register? What does this development mean for us?

Produced by Charles WENTE, François WIBAUX and Van MEGUERDITCHIAN.



