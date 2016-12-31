Putin’s New Year Address 2017: Challenging year brought us closer together

The challenges endured by Russia in 2016 have only strengthened the nation’s unity and aspirations for success, thus showing the way forward, President Vladimir Putin says, in his traditional New Year message televised at several minutes before midnight.

