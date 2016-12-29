Putin: Syria ceasefire agreement reached, readiness to start peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed agreement has been reached on a ceasefire in Syria and the start of peace talks. The agreement is the result of joint efforts by Russia, Turkey, and Iran, the president said.

The truce is supported by seven major armed opposition groups that have over 60,000 fighters in their ranks, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/7z59

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.