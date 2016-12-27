Putin launches gas pipeline connecting mainland Russia & Crimea

The recently built natural gas pipeline from mainland Russia to Crimea has become operational. The pipeline will provide natural gas for the entire population of the peninsula.

Crimea consumes up to 1,300 MW of electricity. Previously 800 MW was supplied by Ukraine. Now the region can meet its own energy demands.

READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/7yzl

