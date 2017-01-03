Protests erupt as Mexico hikes petrol prices

Mexico’s government is facing growing public anger over a sharp increase in petrol prices.
The 20 percent hike, a result of deregulation, sent protesters onto the streets across the capital.
The reforms are part of government efforts to open up the formerly state-controlled oil sector.
Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Mexico City.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/