Protests erupt as Mexico hikes petrol prices

Mexico’s government is facing growing public anger over a sharp increase in petrol prices.

The 20 percent hike, a result of deregulation, sent protesters onto the streets across the capital.

The reforms are part of government efforts to open up the formerly state-controlled oil sector.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Mexico City.

