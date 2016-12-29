Possible cure for peanut allergy tested

It’s estimated that as many as 65 million people worldwide have a peanut allergy.

For some it’s a condition so risky that eating even a single peanut could kill them.

It’s not clear why people develop the allergy and until now there’s been no cure.

But that could be about to change.

Al Jazeera’s Tarek Bazley reports from Atlanta.

