Tributes are being paid to pop star George Michael who died at his home in England on Christmas Day.

The 53-year-old’s manager says the cause was heart failure.

Al Jazeera’s Rene Odeh reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/