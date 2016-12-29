Home » News » Police ask Amazon to release data to solve murder

Police ask Amazon to release data to solve murder

News Desk December 29, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

A murder investigation in the US is raising new questions about how protecting privacy competes with changing technology.
Police in the state of Arkansas want to access data from a home technology device belonging to a murder suspect.
But so far, their requests have been declined.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo has more.

