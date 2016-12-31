Home » News » Peru shamans see a turbulent 2017

Peru shamans see a turbulent 2017

December 31, 2016

Peru’s shamans say 2017 will be a difficult year with continuous wars in the world, famine and turmoil in Venezuela and earthquakes in Chile. Subtitled Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

