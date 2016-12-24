Peru hit by crippling drought

A state of emergency is in place across more than half of Peru, because of a crippling drought. It’s dried-out hundreds of thousands of hectares of normally lush farmland, leaving farmers struggling to make a living. Al Jazeera’s Mariana Sanchez reports from Piura, in northwestern Peru Saving whatever they can….Farmers in northern Peru are picking their crops ahead of their time for harvest. Wilmer Pena says little is left from his 22 hectares of rice.. he would’ve picked 13 tons by this time of the year….now, he says he’ll hardly get one fourth of that. look this is just straw, there’s no rice here He says the drought has also dried up his income. there’s not much work, we can’t sustain our families.. Because of the drought my daughter had to leave the university. Now we only have debts left.. Here in Piura, More than 200 thousand hectares of fruit and vegetables are damaged -farmers have lost 80 percent of their crops. Governor Reynaldo Hilbck says people’s lives are directly affected. the situation is critical for the agriculture, 40 percent of the workforce depends on the land, it’s a direct hit on the people’s economy because the state won’t be able to cover their losses, there will be debts, hunger and unemployment. But the short-term impact is already felt. The drought has also had an effect in the heart of this city…Firefighters said this market burned down a few days ago because the 12 engines they have were useless because of the lack of water. The use and distribution of water for the land is restricted. And, on the outskirts of Piura water is already rationed… Regina Mendoza has been waiting for more than 3 hours under the scorching sun, for the water trucks. we’re waiting for the water truck to leave us water, they only give us four containers and that’s not enough for our children. Forecasters say the rains are already delayed by two months in much of the country…farmers here say, even if it rains…this harvest is already lost. – Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe – Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish – Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera – Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/