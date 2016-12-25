Home » News » People mourn Tu154 crash victims at Alexandrov Ensemble building in Moscow

People mourn Tu154 crash victims at Alexandrov Ensemble building in Moscow

News Desk December 25, 2016 News Leave a comment 3 Views

Most of the passengers on the Tu-154 plane that crashed after take-off from Sochi were members of the world-famous Alexandrov army choir, en route to Syria to perform at the Latakia airbase. RT takes a look back at their most unforgettable performances.

LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/7yqz

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

One year five families: Al Jazeera revisits a pellet gun victim in India-administered Kashmir

Al Jazeera revisits Saniya Ashiq, a girl who lost sight in her left eye after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd