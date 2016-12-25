Home » News » Palestinians react to UN settlements vote

Palestinians react to UN settlements vote

News Desk December 25, 2016 News Leave a comment 5 Views

Palestinians are remaining cautiously optimistic after a UN vote that called for an end to settlements on occupied Palestinian land.
But many Israelis say not much will change on the ground.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports from Bethlehem.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Turning Bangkok’s wastelands into playgrounds

It’s not easy finding space for children to play in many of Asia’s crowded cities, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd