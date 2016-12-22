Opposition lawmakers in Kenya protest bill to allow manual vote count

Subscribe to France 24 now :

In tonight’s edition, Kenya’s opposition lawmakers are protesting against a new law, in DR Congo the Catholic Church continues to mediate to find a peaceful solution and Uganda’s cranes take flight for AFCON 2017.

Kenya’s opposition calls for protest over a new law that will allow election ballots to be counted by hand. Critics of the move fear it’s a ploy by President Kenyatta’s party to rig next year’s vote for the top job.

In D.R. Congo the Catholic Church continues to mediate talks between the government and opposition in a bid to find a peaceful solution to a sometimes violent political crisis.

And Uganda’s Cranes, prepare to take flight in the Africa Cup of Nations. The footballers excited and hopeful after having qualified for the tournament for the first time in nearly forty years.



