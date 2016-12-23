Home » News » ‘No doubt’ Berlin attack suspect shot dead – Italy minister

‘No doubt’ Berlin attack suspect shot dead – Italy minister

News Desk December 23, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Italy’s interior minister says that “without any shadow of a doubt” a man killed in a Milan shootout was the prime suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Scene of police shootout with Berlin attack suspect in Milan

The suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack Anis Amri was shot dead in Milan, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd