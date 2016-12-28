Nigerian refugees in Cameroon still fear Boko Haram

At least 60,000 Nigerians have fled to Cameroon to escape Boko Haram violence.

Despite the Nigerian army now claiming victory against the group in northern Nigeria, some refugees are not convinced the danger has passed and they are afraid to return home.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from northern Cameroon.

