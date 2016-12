The International Federation of Human Rights is calling for the cancellation of a $50bn canal project in Nicaragua.

It says tens of thousands of people will be displaced, and is warning of environmental damage.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Rivas.

