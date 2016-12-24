New York museum showcases evolution of film making

Film makers and cinemas have used technology to change the way we experience the moving image over the years. Whitney Museum in New York has been tracing the evolution in an exhibition called Dreamlands. Al Jazeera speaks to Chrissie Iles, the person behind the exhibition. My name is Chrissie Iles and I’m a curator at the Whitney Museum and I curated Dreamlands. This exhibition doesn’t bring together the conventional narrative cinema that we may be used to it brings together diff experiences, diff experiments with cinema that were going on at the same time. In that sense the exhibition really reveals the hidden aspect of cinema that allows us to understand cinema much more complex. The exhibition is chronological and unfolds in 3 phases. in the 1920s we have an eg in Oscar Fischinger’s Raumlichtkunst. Because there was no color film in the 1920s he hand colors the films and then he made patterns on it using wax and woodblock printing. Destruction was on artists mind in the 60s after the 2nd World War and atomic bomb and so he takes the film off the projector and scatters it all over the floor so when you walk into the room, you walk ankle deep in film. In the contemporary section of the exhibition there are ways in which artists are challenging our idea of what cinema could be.. one is the dome, made out of cardboard and held together with file clips and if you put on 3D glasses and you lie inside the dome and you look up you will see a 3D video shot with 360 degree camera and takes up your entire vision and you will see the artist talking to and the narrative unfolding. You couldn’t single out any one piece – I hope – but it’s about the dialogue between those works and seeing them next to each other that’s new about both those works and those artists and our times. – Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe – Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish – Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera – Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/