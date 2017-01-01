New Year fireworks ‘show London is open’ – BBC News

The UK has marked the start of 2017 with a spectacular firework display in London. Tens of thousands gathered on the banks of the Thames to watch the display immediately after Big Ben sounded its midnight chimes.

New Year events across the UK went ahead under tight security, following lorry attacks in Berlin and Nice.

