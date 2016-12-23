New entrance for Australian Open 2017 official launch

Make sure to subscribe to keep up with the latest Australian Open TV news: http://bit.ly/AustralianOpenTV

Welcome To The Official Australian Open TV YouTube Channel. Here you will find exclusive clips and footage from Australian Open tournaments as well as player interviews featuring the likes of Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Martina Hingis.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AustralianOpen

Twitter: https://twitter.com/australianopen

Instagram: https://instagram.com/australianopen/