New £1 coin to appear in 2017 – BBC News

News Desk January 2, 2017

A new 12-sided £1 coin will enter circulation in March 2017 – and the current coin will cease to be legal tender by the end of October.
It means that all machines selling items from train tickets to chocolate bars, will have to be updated.
The BBC’s Jon Ironmonger reports.

