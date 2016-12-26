Home » News » Netanyahu: We cannot & will not accept Security Council resolution on settlement building

News Desk December 26, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Israel has suspended its multimillion dollar contribution to a number of United Nations bodies and is reevaluating its relationship with the organization, after the UN Security Council passed a resolution on Israeli settlement construction.

