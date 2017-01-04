Home » Sport » Basketball » NBA » NBA Daily Show: Jan. 3 – The Starters

NBA Daily Show: Jan. 3 – The Starters

Sport Desk January 4, 2017 NBA Leave a comment 0 Views

On Tuesday’s episode of The Starters, the guys make and debate some predictions about the NBA in 2017, including: DeMarcus Cousins will be traded, James Harden edges out Russell Westbrook in the closest MVP vote of all-time, and the Warriors will beat Cavs in Finals. All that, plus Eric Gordon’s all-star status, the Hornets’ campaign for Kemba Walker, and Kristen Ledlow joins the fellas live from LA before NBA TV Fan Night. Watch The Starters weekdays at 700ET on NBATV and get more of them on their website: http://nba.com/thestarters

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Top 10 Dunks of the Week 12.25.16-12.31.16

Check out the top 10 dunks of the week! About the NBA: The NBA is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd