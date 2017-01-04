NBA Daily Show: Jan. 3 – The Starters

On Tuesday’s episode of The Starters, the guys make and debate some predictions about the NBA in 2017, including: DeMarcus Cousins will be traded, James Harden edges out Russell Westbrook in the closest MVP vote of all-time, and the Warriors will beat Cavs in Finals. All that, plus Eric Gordon’s all-star status, the Hornets’ campaign for Kemba Walker, and Kristen Ledlow joins the fellas live from LA before NBA TV Fan Night. Watch The Starters weekdays at 700ET on NBATV and get more of them on their website: http://nba.com/thestarters