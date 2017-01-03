Home » Sport » Basketball » NBA » NBA Daily Show: Jan. 2 – The Starters

NBA Daily Show: Jan. 2 – The Starters

Sport Desk January 3, 2017 NBA Leave a comment 1 Views

On Monday’s episode of The Starters, the guys discuss the Bulls benching Rajon Rondo, whether the Hawks should trade Paul Millsap, and the Clippers’ losing streak. All that, plus the star of the NBA holidays, Kris Dunn’s handles, Weekend Whoopsies, and more. Watch The Starters weekdays at 700ET on NBATV and get more of them on their website: http://nba.com/thestarters

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Russell Westbrook vs Kris Dunn: Which Move Was Better?

Russell Westbrook hit Tyler Ulis with the Shammgod while Kris Dunn dribbled behind Shabazz Napier’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd