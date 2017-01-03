NBA Daily Show: Jan. 2 – The Starters

On Monday’s episode of The Starters, the guys discuss the Bulls benching Rajon Rondo, whether the Hawks should trade Paul Millsap, and the Clippers’ losing streak. All that, plus the star of the NBA holidays, Kris Dunn’s handles, Weekend Whoopsies, and more. Watch The Starters weekdays at 700ET on NBATV and get more of them on their website: http://nba.com/thestarters