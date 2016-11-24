NatWest T20 Blast – Inside Finals Day 2016

Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings and Durham Jets. Four teams, there could only be one winner of the 2016 NatWest T20 Blast. We followed the clubs throughout the day as they competed for the coveted NatWest T20 Blast trophy and gained unprecedented access behind the scenes.

