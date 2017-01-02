Nationalists hold torchlit march in Ukraine to mark anniversary of Nazi collaborator Bandera

More than 1,000 Ukrainian nationalists have taken to the streets of Odessa and Kiev carrying torches to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the birth of Stepan Bandera, a nationalist leader linked to Nazi Germany.

READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/7ze3

