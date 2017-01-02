Home » News » Nationalists hold torchlit march in Ukraine to mark anniversary of Nazi collaborator Bandera

Nationalists hold torchlit march in Ukraine to mark anniversary of Nazi collaborator Bandera

News Desk January 2, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

More than 1,000 Ukrainian nationalists have taken to the streets of Odessa and Kiev carrying torches to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the birth of Stepan Bandera, a nationalist leader linked to Nazi Germany.

READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/7ze3

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Iraqi forces rely on drones as they advance in eastern Mosul

Drones are an indispensable tool for the Iraqi army, as it advances to recapture the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd