Nation Divided: six months on

Sky News’ Nation Divided series aims to look at whether Britain is more divided following the vote to leave the European Union six months ago.

Senior Correspondent Michelle Clifford visited two areas either side of the Brexit divide – Glasgow, where two thirds voted to stay in the EU, and Burnley where two thirds voted to leave. She asked the people of both areas about the direction the country is taking as a result of the Brexit vote.

