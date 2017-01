People are fleeing their homes in the Iraqi city of Mosul as security forces battle to retake it from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS).

The military says it now has control of more than 60 per cent of the city.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson explains.

