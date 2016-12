India’s prime minister has defended his government’s decision to demonetise the country’s highest-value currency bills in an unusual New Year’s Eve message to the nation.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/