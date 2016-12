We all see in New Year in different ways. Some of us raise a glass or two of champagne, others party until dawn.

In Mexico, people rush to buy charms to ward off bad luck.

Al Jazeera’s David Mercer report from Mexico City

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/