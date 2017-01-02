Media reactions to Istanbul nightclub attack

Subscribe to France 24 now :
The Reina nightclub on the banks of the Bosphorus was the scene of a massacre in the early hours of New Year’s Day when a gunman went on a rampage killing 39 and wounding many more. We take a look at reactions to the tragedy.
