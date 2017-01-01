Home » News » Mass shooting in Istanbul: Manhunt underway after terrorist Santa kills at least 39 in nightclub

Mass shooting in Istanbul: Manhunt underway after terrorist Santa kills at least 39 in nightclub

News Desk January 1, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Some 39 people, including 15 foreigners, were killed and 69 injured when at least one gunman reportedly dressed as Santa opened fire in an Istanbul night club. The manhunt for one terror suspect is underway.

