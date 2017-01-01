Home » News » Manhunt under way for Istanbul nightclub attacker

Manhunt under way for Istanbul nightclub attacker

News Desk January 1, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

A manhunt is under way for the attacker who killed dozens in a shooting rampage at an Istanbul nightclub. Julian Satterthwaite reports

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Istanbul new year Reina nightclub attack ‘leaves 39 dead’ – BBC News

At least 39 people, including at least 15 foreigners, have been killed in an attack …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd