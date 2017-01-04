Lord Lamont Says Businesses Need to be Realistic About Brexit

Lord Lamont tells Ian King Live that although he understands that businesses don’t like uncertainty, they have to be realistic about their expections for clarity from the government regarding Brexit negotiations. The former Chancellor says he believes it’s obvious that the government wants a free trade agreement with the EU which would leave things much the same as they are.

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews and https://twitter.com/skynewsbreak

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews

For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps:

iPad https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/Sky-News-for-iPad/id422583124

iPhone https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GB