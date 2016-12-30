LIVE from Aleppo as Syrian ceasefire gets underway

Parts of Aleppo can be seen after a nationwide ceasefire between the Syrian government and opposition groups came into effect on December 30 at 12:00am local time. The new ceasefire deal, which was brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, may be the best chance to curb the violence in Syria and pave the way for a peaceful political transition.

