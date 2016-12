Little help for Italy’s poor as banks get fund boost

The Italian government is about to bail out its troubled banking sector with a $20bn rescue fund.

But there’s little help on the way for the growing number of Italians living in poverty.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports from Rome.

