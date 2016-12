Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in just a few weeks. Many Latinos want to know if he will go ahead with his plans to deport undocumented immigrants.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds met one family in Los Angeles that is worried about being separated.

